Atty Guilty Of Contempt For Leaking Supreme Court Ruling

Law360, London (May 10, 2021, 3:49 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that an environmental lawyer committed criminal contempt of court by leaking a draft of its judgment backing Heathrow Airport's expansion plans a day before the ruling was officially released. The U.K.'s top court finds an environmental lawyer guilty of criminal contempt of court and fines him £5,000 after he leaked a a draft of its judgment backing Heathrow Airport's expansion plans a day early. (iStock.) A panel of three Supreme Court justices found that attorney Tim Crosland — the director of Plan B, a legal nonprofit organization that fought the proposed new runway at the...

