Seattle's $3.9M Superfund Cleanup Settlement Gets Final OK

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Seattle can resolve its liability for releasing oil and other hazardous substances at a Superfund site by funding roughly $3.9 million in remediation after a settlement with tribes as well as the federal and Washington state government was approved. U.S. District Judge James L. Robart entered final judgment on the consent decree Friday, nearly five years after a version of the settlement was first filed between Seattle, federal agencies, the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Suquamish Tribe and the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, which are trustees for the Lower Duwamish Waterway Superfund site. Under the settlement, Seattle will buy millions of...

