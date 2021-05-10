Stream TV Creditors Reach Deal To Back Ch. 11 Dismissal

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday heard arguments for and against the dismissal of television technology company Stream TV's Chapter 11 case, with its unsecured creditors coming down for dismissal after reaching a settlement with its secured creditors. At an all-day virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens heard the unsecured creditors say they were siding with Stream TV's secured creditors over the majority shareholder who filed for Chapter 11 as both parties accused the other of trying to pick up the company at a bargain price. Stream TV filed for bankruptcy in late February after a battle with SeeCubic Inc., an...

