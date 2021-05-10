Brex Hires Barclays Exec For Compliance Chief Slot

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Brex Inc. has hired Barclays PLC executive Frederick Reynolds to serve as its first chief compliance officer, according to the company. Reynolds, who began his role at Brex last week, told Law360 Pulse on Monday that he was impressed with the company's mission to rethink financial services from a customer-centric perspective. "I think that Brex is obviously experiencing explosive growth right now and I think it really was for me personally an ideal moment for me to join and help not only keep the compliance program that they have, which is already quite good, strong, but to really...

