Watchdog Wants To End Stay In Australian Epic, Apple Fight

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Australia's competition enforcer doesn't like the idea of the dust-up Down Under between Apple and Epic Games being paused so that a trial over similar antitrust claims in the United States can settle the dispute. The stay was granted based on the argument that agreements between Apple and video game maker Epic dictate that their dispute be settled in the U.S., but Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission said Monday that it believes leaving the matter to a foreign court is a bad idea. The commission is only interested in the stay right now and isn't seeking to involve itself in the...

