Judge Rejects DOL Opinion On Delivery Drivers' Expenses

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor opinion letter departing from previous guidance on reimbursing delivery drivers for expenses is an overreach and won't help a pizza franchisee in Ohio facing claims that it failed to pay minimum wage by under-reimbursing employees, a federal judge ruled. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose rejected the Trump-era letter that departed from precedent by saying employers could use "a reasonable approximation" of drivers' expenses and granted partial summary judgment in favor of drivers in a class action against a Jet's Pizza franchisee. "As a general principle, employers are not permitted to 'guess'...

