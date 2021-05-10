Biden Restores Immigration Program For Startup Founders

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is restoring an Obama-era program allowing foreign entrepreneurs to temporarily stay in the U.S. to oversee and grow startup businesses, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Monday. The Trump White House had put the International Entrepreneur Parole Program on the chopping block during its first years in power, but hadn't finalized the proposal ending the program. The Biden administration rescued the program, saying in the Federal Register that the parole program was in line with the White House's goals of better ensuring viable pathways to enter the U.S. Foreign entrepreneurs' requests to temporarily stay in the U.S.,...

