Western Digital Can't Exit Albright's Court, Fed. Circ. Finds

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday turned down efforts from Western Digital Corp. to send a patent suit backed by a Swiss litigation funder over USB device technology to California federal court, holding that while U.S. District Judge Alan Albright "incorrectly overstated the burden" on companies for a transfer out of his court, the judge's order did not amount "to a clear abuse of discretion." A three-judge panel rejected a mandamus appeal from Western Digital, which had argued that the company's "minimal presence in Austin" wasn't enough to keep an infringement lawsuit filed there last year by Martin Kuster, a Walchwil, Switzerland-based...

