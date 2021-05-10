FisherBroyles Adds ERISA Partner From Bryan Cave In NY

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Distributed law firm FisherBroyles LLP has added a longtime Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP attorney who specializes in labor and employment matters as a partner in its New York office, the firm announced Monday. Kyle Flaherty, who specializes in Employee Retirement Income Security Act compliance for Taft-Hartley plans and other employee benefits matters, joins the firm after 27 years at Bryan Cave, where he has been a partner since 2002. FisherBroyles touted his experience in its Monday announcement. "Kyle's extensive and broad experience in representing Taft-Hartley plans brings significant depth to the firm's employee benefits' practice group and his decades of...

