FCC's Carr Slams Complaint Over Sinclair Station Coverage

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission member Brendan Carr denounced a request by Baltimore's chief prosecutor to investigate local TV station WBFF for allegedly politically slanted and racist coverage of her office, saying Monday the complaint is a blatant attempt to curtail free speech. In a statement, Carr, a Republican, said the complaint to the agency is inappropriate because it asks the FCC to take action against the Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned station based on editorial content, which could lead to fines or a license revocation. "The State's Attorney's Office, led by Democrat Marilyn Mosby, has launched a chilling and direct attack on free speech...

