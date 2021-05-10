Records Co. Wants 'Confused' Jury Damages Award Tossed

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A records database company has asked a Texas appellate court to toss out an $820,000 jury verdict awarded to its former partner company for a failed project, arguing the jury was "confused" by an expert witness who presented an alternative damages model not based on the parties' contract. Litigation & Records Services Inc. told the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston on Friday the $820,000 verdict wrongly compensates QTAT BPO Solutions Inc. for overhead expenses that LRS was never obligated to pay under a 2012 contract between the two companies that launched a medical record review service for mass tort litigation....

