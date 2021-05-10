Former XFL Commish Can't Rush Witness Bid In Firing Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Monday denied a request from a former XFL commissioner to speed up consideration of his bid to expand pretrial questioning in his termination suit, a bid league founder Vince McMahon has said is part of a "pattern of abusive and harassing discovery tactics and gamesmanship." In a docket order, U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden denied Luck's bid to hasten consideration of whether Alpha Entertainment LLC — which operated the league at the time of Luck's firing — must provide a witness to testify about the decision to fire him on behalf of the company, as depositions of McMahon...

