Software Co. Wants To Pay $3.1M To End OT Wages Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Tyler Technologies Inc. has agreed to pay employees $3.15 million to end their partially certified class action accusing the software company of failing to pay overtime wages to implementation consultants, a California federal court filing said. In a motion Friday, the employees asked the court to preliminarily approve the settlement agreement, saying the deal would provide substantial relief to nearly 300 consultants without lengthy litigation that would have included a June bench trial over whether Tyler misclassified employees as exempt from overtime. "This settlement provides excellent and substantial value for individuals with challenging claims, provides for prompt and certain payment and...

