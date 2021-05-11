Unions, Pa. AG Tell High Court To Reject Review Of Fees Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Several unions and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a case seeking retroactive repayment of "fair share fees" collected before the justices struck down such fees in 2018, arguing that the unions had been following state law and the legal precedent at the time. In briefs opposing public employees' request for an appeal, the attorney general, Service Employees International Union Local 668, Pa. State Education Association, National Education Association and Chestnut Ridge Education Association told the justices Monday that district and circuit courts around the nation have held that parties collecting fair share fees prior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS