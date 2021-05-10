ETE Equity Gambit Snarled $38B Williams Deal, Ex-CFO Says

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Williams Cos.' former top financial officer testified in Chancery Court Monday that equity maneuvering by Energy Transfer Equity LP disrupted what became a doomed tie-up of the two energy pipeline giants during the opening of a Delaware trial on Williams' efforts to recover a related, $410 million termination fee. Donald Chappel, who announced his retirement from Williams shortly before the collapse of what was originally a $38 billion deal, was the first witness in a planned six-day trial on the company's claims that ETE must pay $410 million that Williams paid to get out of an earlier agreement to buy...

