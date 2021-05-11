Mass. Courthouse Arrest Suit Delayed Until 2022

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit claiming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests at Massachusetts courthouses were illegal won't be resolved until at least 2022, after a federal judge granted the litigants time to assess a new Biden administration directive limiting such arrests. ICE and its challengers — two Boston-area district attorneys, a community organization and a public defender group — had asked a Massachusetts federal judge to push back their deadline for a joint status report to August and to extend discovery by 90 days to Jan. 3, 2022. The May 4 request came a week after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security instructed...

