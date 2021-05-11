Verizon Accuses NJ Borough Of Delaying Wireless Build-Out

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Verizon Wireless filed suit against a New Jersey borough Monday, accusing it of dragging its feet on the telecommunications giant's proposal to add nearly 20 new small wireless facilities on poles along the Belmar boardwalk. In the complaint filed in New Jersey federal court, Verizon alleges that the borough of Belmar has surpassed the Federal Communications Commission's 90-day so-called shot clock establishing a "reasonable" time frame to respond to an application for a wireless communications site. According to Verizon, Belmar has failed to either reject or accept the company's proposal to build nearly 20 small wireless facilities by the April 13...

