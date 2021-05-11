DLA Piper Launches State AG Practice Led By Ex-Gov't Attys

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has launched a new state attorneys general practice intended to help clients facing investigations and lawsuits from state-level enforcers, the firm said Tuesday. The practice will be led by partners Jeff Tsai in San Francisco and Scott Wilson in New York, both of whom have worked in state attorney general's offices in the past. The new group also includes former Delaware Attorney General Matthew Denn and other lawyers who have previously served in a state attorney general's office or represented clients in cases involving states' top law enforcement officials, the firm said. State attorneys general have become some of...

