Caribbean Banks Ask To Leave Ch. 11 Behind

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. subsidiary of an Anguillan bank has asked a New York bankruptcy judge to wind down its nearly five-year-old Chapter 11 case, saying a litigation trust will take over its claims against the bank regulator it claims used it as a "piggy bank." In a motion filed Monday the Caribbean Commercial Investment Bank and the National Bank of Anguilla asked the court to end their Chapter 11 cases, saying with their liquidating plan approved a year ago the case can be considered "fully administered" even while its adversary action remains on hold. A court-appointed bank administrator for Anguilla placed CCIB...

