Gibson Dunn Atty Rebuts Donziger Privacy Concerns At Trial

Law360, New York (May 11, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Gibson Dunn & Crutcher partner testified Tuesday in Chevron foe Steven Donziger's contempt trial that a court order mandating him to hand over his devices included privacy protections, despite Donziger's fears about delivering the entire body of his communications to the company. Gibson Dunn partner Anne Champion, who has worked for years on Chevron's racketeering case against Donziger over his $8.5 billion Ecuadorian pollution judgment against the company, said Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan's March 2019 handover order for Donziger's devices and internet accounts included safeguards. The order "introduced certain privacy protections for Mr. Donziger," Champion said after...

