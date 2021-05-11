Nigeria Wins JPMorgan US Docs Disclosure In $875M Suit

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 3:16 PM BST) -- JPMorgan must disclose documents from five senior U.S. executives and compliance officers at the bank who were involved in the decision to transfer $875 million in government funds to Nigeria's corrupt former energy minister, a judge said on Tuesday. High Court Judge Neil Calver ordered that additional documents should be handed over from senior staff who were involved in dealing with compliance concerns raised in 2013 before the bank transferred funds to a company controlled by Dan Etete, former Nigerian oil minister and a convicted money launderer. Judge Calver said that JPMorgan Chase NA should have searched for some of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS