Apple Hit With £1.5B Lawsuit Over App Store Charges

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 3:52 PM BST) -- Apple has been slapped with a £1.5 billion ($2.1 billion) lawsuit on behalf of 20 million U.K. customers for allegedly abusing its market dominance by charging "excessive" commissions on app sales, Hausfeld & Co LLP said Tuesday in the latest antitrust challenge to the tech giant's App Store fees. Tech giant Apple faces a £1.5 billion lawsuit on behalf of 20 million British customers for allegedly abusing its market dominance by charging "excessive" commissions on app sales. (iStock) The claim filed at the Competition and Appeal Tribunal seeks damages for users of iPhones and iPads who were allegedly overcharged when paying for applications...

