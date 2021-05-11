Insulin Pump Maker Says Roche Sneaked Into Market

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 7:40 PM BST) -- Medical device company Insulet kicked off a patent infringement trial Tuesday by accusing pharmaceutical giant Roche of launching its rival tubeless insulin pump before Insulet's patent expired to jump ahead of competitors and catch it off guard. Insulet's patent is set to expire for its remote-controlled patch pump for the treatment of diabetes in August 2021, and the company argued it had to scramble to get its case against Roche heard as soon as possible, Insulet attorney Andrew Waugh QC of Three New Square told the High Court. Roche launched its Accu Chek Solo micropump system in 2018, and the lawsuit...

