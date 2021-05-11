3 Firms Steer Mortgage Tech Co.'s $7.7B SPAC Deal

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Mortgage and real estate startup Better said Tuesday that it plans to hit the markets at a post-money equity value of about $7.7 billion through a merger with a special purpose acquisition vehicle steered by Sullivan & Cromwell, Baker McKenzie and Ropes & Gray. New York-based Better HoldCo Inc. will merge with Aurora Acquisition Corp., a recently formed SPAC, or blank-check company, to become a single, publicly traded entity, according to an announcement from the companies. Aurora closed its $220 million initial public offering in March and, according to its website, is focused on the media and technology industries. Founded in 2016...

