ITC Says Steel Strand Harms US Biz, Paving Way To Tariffs

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously found that inexpensive concrete steel strand imported from seven countries was undermining U.S. producers, clearing the way Tuesday for anti-dumping duties of up to 155%. Weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Commerce firmed up anti-dumping duties on prestressed concrete steel strand wire imports from Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia and Ukraine. Tuesday's ITC vote allows those duties to go into effect. The U.S. government began investigating the foreign imports in May 2020, at the request of domestic businesses Insteel Wire Products Co., Sumiden Wire Products Corp. and Wire Mesh Corp. The trio of...

