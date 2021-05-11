Squire Patton Guides Turkmenistan In $500M Arbitration Win

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP said Tuesday it has won the dismissal of a nearly $500 million claim against Turkmenistan brought before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes by a Turkish construction company, calling it one of the year's largest investment treaty arbitration victories. Majority shareholder Muhammet Çap and Turkish company Sehil Inşaat Endustri ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti. lost their claim against the state of Turkmenistan under the Turkey-Turkmenistan bilateral investment treaty, in a dispute related to 32 construction projects in the Central Asian country, according to the firm. New York partner Ali Gursel said in a statement that Sehil's...

