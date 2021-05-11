Biden Admin Approves 1st Major US Offshore Wind Project

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 12:35 PM EDT) -- White House officials on Tuesday announced their approval of the 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project off the Massachusetts coast, the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the country. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo touted the approval to reporters in a call Tuesday as proof that the Biden administration is serious about achieving its goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind in the U.S. by 2030. They say projects like Vineyard Wind provide much-needed clean energy and create jobs. "It is projects like this that will allow us to achieve the president's ambitious climate goals," Raimondo said. The project...

