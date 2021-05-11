Calif. Cities Fight US Supreme Court Review Of Climate Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- San Francisco and Oakland, California, on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject several energy companies' petition to review a Ninth Circuit decision overturning the dismissal of the local governments' public nuisance lawsuit related to climate change. The cities said the Ninth Circuit correctly found that their lawsuit, one of several filed by local governments seeking climate-related infrastructure costs from energy companies, should not have been dismissed because the state law nuisance claims don't involve substantial federal law questions and aren't completely preempted by the federal Clean Air Act. Chevron, ExxonMobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BP PLC and ConocoPhillips...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS