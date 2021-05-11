Fed. Circ. Backs Apple And Cisco's $4.2M Fee Win In IP Case

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to undo a lower court order allowing Apple and Cisco to collect $4.2 million in attorney fees from tech company Straight Path in a patent case, despite arguments that a California federal judge wrongly found the case was exceptional. In a short order Tuesday, a three-judge appellate panel affirmed the California federal court's decision handing Cisco $1.9 million and Apple $2.3 million in fees from Straight Path in a dispute over internet phone patents. The panel gave no reason behind its decision. Tuesday's order came just days after oral arguments in which the panel had a...

