NJ Doctors Must Face Suit Over Woman's Suicide

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a lawsuit alleging that two doctors caused a woman's death by suicide by prescribing her opioids, saying the trial court applied the wrong standard in deciding to throw out the case. The three-judge panel found that the trial court shouldn't have looked at whether exceptional circumstances warranted reviving Patricia and Ronald Semprevivo's suit against Liviu Holca and Hassan Lahham, as the situation requiring that standard did not exist. A court should use the exceptional circumstances in a case in which a plaintiff is attempting to reinstate a suit against a dismissed defendant after...

