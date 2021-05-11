Texas River Authority Gets Venue Win In Harvey Flooding Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Four Montgomery County homeowners shouldn't have been joined to an ongoing lawsuit in Harris County with claims that the San Jacinto River Authority's actions during Hurricane Harvey caused flooding and property damage, a Texas appeals court ruled Tuesday. The river authority had argued that a trial court wrongly brought the Montgomery County plaintiffs into a suit with others whose property was in Harris County, asking the appeals court to find that those claims were improperly joined and should be dismissed or transferred to another venue. The First Court of Appeals in Houston agreed, holding that the Montgomery County property owners failed...

