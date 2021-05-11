Fundrise Buys 3 Multifamily Properties For More Than $200M

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Online real estate investment platform Fundrise has purchased three multifamily properties from Waypoint Residential for more than $200 million, according to an announcement on Tuesday from real estate investment trust Waypoint. The deal is for Volaris Starkey Ranch in Odessa, Florida; Volaris West Kernan in Jacksonville, Florida; and Estraya Georgetown in Georgetown, Texas. Waypoint Residential did not provide the precise sales price in its announcement on Tuesday, only saying it offloaded the properties for more than $200 million. The Odessa property has 384 units, while the complex in Jacksonville has 301 units and the Texas property has 270 units. Georgetown is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS