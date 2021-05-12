Texas Panel Upholds Walgreens' Early Win In Injury Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A split Texas appellate panel has affirmed Walgreen Co.'s defeat of a personal injury suit brought by a customer who slipped and fell in the drug store, rejecting arguments that deleted video evidence should have precluded an early end to the suit. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston issued a 2-1 ruling in favor of Walgreens on Tuesday, holding that Crystal Gregg had failed to put Walgreens on notice that video from an hour or two before the incident showing the area of the store where she fell would be relevant to her claims. Gregg alleged that she slipped and...

