Ex-Exec Tells 7th Circ. Suit Over $20M Company Sale Is Timely

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The ex-president of a filtration systems company who left the business decades ago urged the Seventh Circuit to revive his conversion lawsuit against his fellow founders on Tuesday, saying a jury should consider the question of whether he still owned stock in the company when it was sold for more than $20 million in 2017. Richard Deibel left Hy-Pro, the Indiana company he founded in 1986 with Larry Hoeg and Roger Steffan, after a falling out between the founders, according to filings in the case. During oral arguments Tuesday, Deibel argued that a district court wrongfully awarded Larry Hoeg, Aaron Hoeg...

