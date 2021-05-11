Contractor Settles DOL Probe Alleging Unequal Pay, Hiring

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Virginia-based oil and gas contractor has inked a $200,000 deal with the U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor watchdog after the agency alleged it was underpaying female engineers and underrecruiting women and minority candidates for certain posts. The settlement signed by Bechtel Oil Gas & Chemicals Inc., which the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs unveiled Tuesday morning after it was signed in late April, also includes commitments from the company to train up its workforce on making fair salary and promotion decisions, self-analyze for pay inequities and pony up thousands for annual salary adjustments this year and next, plus conduct...

