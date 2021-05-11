Estee Lauder Says Zurich Owes For More Than 50 Lawsuits

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Estee Lauder has told an Illinois state court that Zurich American Insurance Co. owes coverage for more than 50 underlying lawsuits pending in various courts, saying the insurer initially acknowledged its duty to defend the cosmetics giant but abruptly halted full coverage two years ago. In a declaratory judgment action filed Friday, Estee Lauder said Zurich provided full defense coverage for the underlying actions for approximately two years beginning in 2016, but recently asserted it should pay only a "pro rata" share of defense costs, "a coverage position that is directly contrary to its prior course of dealing." Estee Lauder also...

