Union Seeks To Enforce Award Finding Virus Isn't 'Act Of God'

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local asked an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to enforce an arbitration award that found a food distributor violated a labor contract by cutting union workers' hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the arbitrator reasonably found the company's actions were not in response to "an act of God." The lawsuit that Teamsters Local 710 filed seeks to enforce an arbitration award requiring Quality Custom Distribution to pay workers to make up for the wages they missed when the company cut hours for its employees in April 2020 as business dropped during the pandemic. The union filed the action in response to...

