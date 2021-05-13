COVID IP Waiver Doesn't Resolve Vaccine Production Barriers

By William Bergmann

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Environmental newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

William Bergmann



If we were to simply open up to the world all of the IP at the core of these groundbreaking developments, I think we would then be at risk of losing the private sector investment in development that's critical to this moment of personalized medicine, of breakthrough vaccines and breakthrough medical diagnostics, and I think frankly the world would suffer as a result.[4]

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.