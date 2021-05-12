Trulieve Says Investors' Moldy Pot Suit Doesn't Pass Muster

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Florida's largest medical cannabis company has asked a federal judge to toss a consolidated securities suit once and for all, saying the investors had failed to allege that the company misled anyone about the risks of crop contamination. In a brief filed Monday in Tallahassee federal court, multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis Corp. said that the investor plaintiffs' second amended complaint had generally failed to present any new facts or allegations to bolster their claims of cannabis mold rot and bad practices. Trulieve said that the public disclosures at issue in the suit regarding the company's cultivation processes were "true and correct" and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS