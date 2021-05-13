Insurers Fight $10M Suit Over Ship Stuck In Venezuela

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 3:51 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London underwriters have argued that a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole SA cannot claim $10.4 million for a tanker requisitioned by Venezuela because the U.S. has signaled that it could relax sanctions against the nation, which make its return more likely. A group of 19 underwriters, including units of MS Amlin and Axis, hit back at High Court claims that the lender's mortgagees interest insurance, or MII, policy has been triggered after the Rio Caroni, which was financed by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, fell into the hands of the Venezuelan government. But it is not unlikely that the vessel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS