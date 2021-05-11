Stream TV Says It Can Reclaim Assets To Reorganize In Ch. 11

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Stream TV and its secured lenders wrapped up their arguments Tuesday before a Delaware bankruptcy judge over whether the television technology company has assets left to reorganize as they sparred over the lenders' attempt to dismiss Stream TV's Chapter 11. At a second day of virtual hearings, counsel for the secured creditors told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens that a December court ruling gave them ownership of all of Stream TV's assets, leaving nothing to reorganize, but the company and its would-be bankruptcy financing provider argued that it has a real chance of reclaiming those assets or bringing new ones in....

