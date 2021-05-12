AT&T 3G Shutdown Will Hobble Alarm Systems, FCC Told

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Millions of home alarm systems may not be able to operate properly if AT&T follows through with its plans to start sunsetting its 3G network next year, the alarm industry is warning the Federal Communications Commission. The Alarm Industry Communications Committee petitioned the agency Monday for an extension that would push the sunset start date to the end of 2022 in order to give companies more time to switch out the some 6 million radio units that still operate on the older-generation technology. Specifically, it wants the FCC to order AT&T to delay its wind-down of 3G. The 10-month extension was...

