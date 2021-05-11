Hartford Unit Needn't Cover Gym's Class Suit Settlement

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A gym chain owner can't tap into coverage from a unit of The Hartford to pay for a settled proposed class suit alleging the gym misrepresented the terms of member contracts, the Sixth Circuit affirmed Tuesday, saying the policy excluded claims for contractual liability. Navigators Insurance Co. and affiliates don't have to defend Global Fitness Holdings LLC, the operator of fitness clubs formerly named Urban Active, the three-judge panel held. Every aspect of the class suit was based on the contracts between the gym chain owner and its customers, the panel said, rejecting Global Fitness' attempt to invoke an exception to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS