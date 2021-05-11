FTC To Lean On State AGs After High Court Ruling, Head Says

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is planning to partner "more frequently and more enthusiastically" with state attorneys general to press consumer protection and privacy enforcement actions in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that slashed the FTC's ability to pursue monetary relief from lawbreakers, the agency's acting chair said Tuesday. During a virtual panel at the National Association of Attorneys General spring conference on consumer protection, the acting heads of the FTC, Federal Communications Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau committed to collaborating with state attorneys general to tackle the biggest issues facing consumers, including rampant robocalls, unlawful debt...

