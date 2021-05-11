Convenience Store Says Towing Tiff Triggers 'Accident' Policy

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh convenience store chain argued to a Pennsylvania state court Tuesday that a pair of proposed class actions' claims it had been negligent in hiring a towing company were an "accident" triggering coverage under its insurance policy. Cogo's Co. said the lawsuits claimed it had either deliberately or negligently hired TAG Towing, which then allegedly charged customers more than the City of Pittsburgh's statutory limit to recover their vehicles from the impound, so the negligence allegations were an accident or occurrence that would trigger coverage of their defense costs under its Great Northern Insurance policy. "Under Pennsylvania law, an 'accident'...

