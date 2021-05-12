Rosen Law Will Lead Walmart Investor Suit In Delaware

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA has been appointed to lead a consolidated securities suit in Delaware federal court claiming Walmart misled investors about its part in the opioid epidemic, with Farnan LLP to serve as liaison counsel in the proposed class action. In an order signed by U.S. District Court Judge Colm F. Connolly on Tuesday, investor Kim Kengle was appointed to serve as lead plaintiff for a proposed class of Walmart stockholders. The order said that Kengle, as trustee of an investor trust, has the "largest financial interest" in the action and is qualified to lead the class. As lead...

