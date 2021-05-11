Kasowitz Calls Ex-UMG Exec's Malpractice Suit 'Preposterous'

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP and founder Marc Kasowitz have asked a New York state judge to toss a suit accusing them of giving bad legal advice to a former Universal Music Group executive when they struck a $1.7 million sexual harassment settlement on his behalf, calling the claims "preposterous." In a Monday brief challenging Charlie Walk's $60 million legal malpractice suit, Kasowitz and his firm accused the ex-executive of having "buyer's remorse" about the 2018 settlement. "Having failed to resuscitate his career, Walk brings this frivolous and sanctionable lawsuit against his lawyers, alleging that they 'pressured' him to settle," the defendants...

