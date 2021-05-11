16 More Flint Water Victims Object To $641M Settlement

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Sixteen more members of the $641 million Flint, Michigan, water settlement class raised objections to the deal on Tuesday, slamming it for providing too much money to attorneys and not enough relief to the victims themselves. In separate objections filed with the court, the 16 class members joined a growing chorus of Flint residents who see flaws in the deal and the roughly $202 million in attorney fees that lawyers are seeking as their cut. The residents raised a battery of concerns with the deal ranging from a general lack of clarity on what it entails to concerns that it won't...

