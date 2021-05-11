BitMEX Anti-Money Laundering Trial Set For March

Law360, New York (May 11, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday set a trial date next spring for the founders of BitMEX on charges that the offshore cryptocurrency derivatives exchange evaded U.S. anti-money laundering rules. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl set a March 28 trial date for BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes of New York and Hong Kong, co-founder Benjamin Delo of the U.K. and Hong Kong, and chief technology officer Samuel Reed of Massachusetts and Australia. Bermuda resident Gregory Dwyer, who authorities say became BitMEX's head of business development, is also facing charges but has yet to appear in the case. Hayes and his cohorts...

