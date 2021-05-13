Jones Day Adds 2 New Partners To Global Disputes Practice

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has added two seasoned lawyers to its global disputes practice, with one attorney joining the firm as a partner in its Frankfurt, Germany, office and the other as a partner based in the firm's office in Perth, Australia. Amy Kläsener, formerly of Dentons' Frankfurt office, joins Jones Day in Frankfurt, and Michael Lundberg, formerly of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, joins in Perth. They now become part of a practice group of approximately 200 lawyers worldwide who help clients resolve disputes through litigation, arbitration or a combination of both, Jones Day said Tuesday. Greg Shumaker, practice leader of...

